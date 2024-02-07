English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:59 IST

Karan Singh Grover Reveals How Bipasha Basu And He Found Out Daughter Devi Had 2 Holes In Heart

Karan Singh Grover revealed that three days after Devi's birth, he and Bipasha Basu learned that their daughter Devi's heart had two holes.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu | Image:Bipasha Basu/Instagram
Karan Singh Grover is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan. The film marked his comeback to the big screen after 2015's Hate Story 3. While opening up about the success of the film, the actor in a recent interview unveiled the difficult journey he and Bipasha Basu concerning daughter Devi. He revealed that after three days of Devi's birth, they learned that Devi's heart has two holes.

Karan Singh Grover calls daughter Devi 'smallest littlest fighter'

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor recalled when he and Bipasha got to know about Devi's heart condition and how Fighter director Siddharth Anand's wife Mamta Anand recognised Devi's fighting spirit. The actor remarked, "If you knew her story, even though she's 14 months old, she was born with two holes in her heart, and we had to go through an open-heart surgery. When Mamta first heard about it, she's like, 'She's a fighter.' I was like, 'Dude, she is the smallest littlest fighter that we have, and she was the first one.'”

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover With Daughter Devi Are The Perfect Family | SEE PICS
(A photo of Devi | Image: Instagram) 

Recalling when they got to know about Devi's rare heart condition, Karan added that being a parent required some other strength. Calling it a very difficult situation, he said, "Well, we didn't really know till the third day of her birth. I would just say that to be a parent kind of requires some other strength, and respect to all parents, man."

Karan Singh Grover ने अपनी बेटी को बताया फाइटर, Devi की हार्ट कंडीशन पर कही ये बात । Karan Singh Grover called his daughter a fighter, said this on Devi's heart condition-
(A family portrait | Image: Instagram) 

When Bipasha Basu recalled her tough journey

Earlier during an interaction with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basuu opened up about her daughter Devi being diagnosed with VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect). She revealed, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that..."

Recalling when the doctors told her about Devi having two holes in the heart, she said, "I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers."

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:16 IST

