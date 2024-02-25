Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy film Crew. In her decades-long career, the actress has featured in several notable films like Jab We Met, Chameli, Udta Punjab, 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Jaane Jaan. Speaking at an event, Kareena shed light on the changing roles of actresses in the film industry and how leading women are challenging the notions.

Kareena Kapoor credits leading women for improving women’s role

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday credited leading female actors like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone for having made significant contributions to the improvement of women's roles in cinema and remuneration in the Hindi film business. She stated, “A lot of strong women have done a lot of strong parts in films. They have done films that have been loved by the audiences, by the masses, by the film people, by critics, and at the box office.”

A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena further cited examples of women whose contributions have changed the landscape for actresses. She added, "So, whether it's leading actresses like Kangana (Ranaut), Vidya (Balan), Deepika (Padukone) or myself, we've always tried to stand for roles that have risen above just being there in the film. So, all has changed a lot of dynamics on many levels, like demanding a certain role, a certain fee, or position," the 43-year-old actress said.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor dismisses films being labelled as ‘female-centric’

It's time to stop labelling movies as being either male- or female-centric, according to Kareena. She also cited the example of her upcoming release Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, saying it should not be perceived as a film that is only focused on women. "I would want people to go to cinemas whether they are watching a hero or heroine, where they are watching a film, a story, listening to songs, and all that. My film Crew, is releasing on March 29, it's about three air hostesses, there's Tabu, me and Kriti Sanon in it,” said Kareena.

Advertisement

Kareena asserted that she does not want Crew to be labelled as a ‘female-centric’ film. She said,"I don't want to look at it like, 'Oh it's a female-centric film'. It's a film about people. What is the problem, it's a film, go watch it, enjoy it, love it. Why are you giving it names? It's a film," Kareena said.

(With inputs from PTI)