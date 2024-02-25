Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Kareena Kapoor Objects To 'Female Centric Film' Label For Crew: Why Are You Giving It Names?

Kareena Kapoor opened up about "female centric" films and urged public to stop labeling them. She also cited the example of her upcoming release Crew.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan | Image:kareenakapoorkhan/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently credited leading female actors like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone for having made significant contributions to the improvement of women's roles in cinema and remuneration in the Hindi film business. Kareena further opened up about "female centric" films and urged public to stop labeling them. She also cited the example of her upcoming release Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, saying it should not be perceived as a film that is only focused on women.

A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: X

 

Kareena Kapoor opens up about female centric films

During a recent event, Kareena Kapoor said that it's time to stop labelling movies as being either male- or female-centric.

"I would want people to go to cinemas whether they are watching a hero or heroine, where they are watching a film, a story, listening to songs, and all that. My film Crew, is releasing on March 29, it's about three air hostesses, there's Tabu, me and Kriti Sanon in it," Kareena Kapoor said.

A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: X

 

"I don't want to look at it like, 'Oh it's a female centric film'. It's a film about people. What is the problem, it's a film, go watch it, enjoy it, love it. Why are you giving it names? It's a film," Kareena added.

Kareena speaks about stereotype surrounding a heroine's age

On the stereotype surrounding a heroine's age, Kareena Kapoor remarked that it is just a number and thanked the audience for seeing their films.

A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: X

 

"Today the audience has become accepting. Age is just a number, it's as old as you look, you have to be fit, you have to look good, because it's a visual medium so we have to look after ourselves. I don't want to ever be 21-year-old again, I'm very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper, and anxious and I'm much calm, and I'm in a happy place in my 40s," Kareena said.

Stating that she will act for the rest of her life, the Bollywood actress quoted the famous song Jeena Yaha Marna Yahan Iske Seeva Jana Kahan from her late grandfather Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

