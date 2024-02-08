Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is back to bay after her month-long vacation with family, including Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress is now busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects and is keeping her social media followers informed regarding the same. The actress enjoys a fan following of 11.4 million on Instagram and makes sure that she is keeping them entertained.

Speaking of which, the actress in a recent interview was asked how much importance social media validation holds for her, to this, the actress was brutally honest, "I don’t seek validation from social media at all".

Advertisement

I’m happy that I get a lot of love from my fans: Kareena Kapoor

Speaking to IANS, Kareena Kapoor said that she doesn't seek validation from social media but she's happy to get a lot of love from her ardent fans. “I enjoy using social media but for me, it is a way to connect with my fans and give them a glimpse into my life," the actress continued.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: KareenaKapoor/Instagram)

The actress added that playing powerful characters on screen is "validation enough for the actress," who has given blockbuster performances in films such as Asoka, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, and Udta Punjab, to name a few.

(A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: KareenaKapoor/Instagram)

“As an artist, I'm stepping into the shoes of powerful characters, and that's validation enough for me. So, while I appreciate the love on Instagram, my true validation comes from the roles I take on, the stories I tell, and the legacy I'm building as an artist in the world of entertainment,” she added.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor opens up about self-doubt

During the same interview, the actress was asked about her good and bad days in her career, to this, she replied, “I am only human, I could have days which may not be so good but I don't stop believing in myself." The 3 Idiots actress added that she has been in the film industry for over two decades now and wants to keep doing "something new and different".

Advertisement

(A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor opens up about the toughest part of being a superstar

The actress replied "lack of privacy" is one of the toughest parts of being a superstar. The 43-year-old actress, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, agrees that the profession comes with a price to pay. The actress added that it only depends on how much one is willing to give in and how one prioritises his/her life.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)