English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Kareena Kapoor says 'I don't seek validation from social media...'

Kareena Kapoor was asked how much importance social media validation holds for her, to this, the actress replied that she enjoys using social media but...".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor | Image:tanghavri/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is back to bay after her month-long vacation with family, including Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress is now busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects and is keeping her social media followers informed regarding the same. The actress enjoys a fan following of 11.4 million on Instagram and makes sure that she is keeping them entertained.

Speaking of which, the actress in a recent interview was asked how much importance social media validation holds for her, to this, the actress was brutally honest, "I don’t seek validation from social media at all".

Advertisement

I’m happy that I get a lot of love from my fans: Kareena Kapoor

Speaking to IANS, Kareena Kapoor said that she doesn't seek validation from social media but she's happy to get a lot of love from her ardent fans. “I enjoy using social media but for me, it is a way to connect with my fans and give them a glimpse into my life," the actress continued.

Advertisement
Kareena shifts spotlight: "I'm an actor first, not defined by looks" - The Statesman
(A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: KareenaKapoor/Instagram)

The actress added that playing powerful characters on screen is "validation enough for the actress,"  who has given blockbuster performances in films such as Asoka, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, and Udta Punjab, to name a few.

A Few Of My Favourite Things" - Kareena Kapoor Relished This Yummy Winter Food Combo
(A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: KareenaKapoor/Instagram)

“As an artist, I'm stepping into the shoes of powerful characters, and that's validation enough for me. So, while I appreciate the love on Instagram, my true validation comes from the roles I take on, the stories I tell, and the legacy I'm building as an artist in the world of entertainment,” she added.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor opens up about self-doubt

During the same interview, the actress was asked about her good and bad days in her career, to this, she replied, “I am only human, I could have days which may not be so good but I don't stop believing in myself." The 3 Idiots actress added that she has been in the film industry for over two decades now and wants to keep doing "something new and different".

Advertisement
Kareena's team issues statement about her next project | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of Kareena Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor opens up about the toughest part of being a superstar

The actress replied "lack of privacy" is one of the toughest parts of being a superstar. The 43-year-old actress, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, agrees that the profession comes with a price to pay. The actress added that it only depends on how much one is willing to give in and how one prioritises his/her life. 

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement