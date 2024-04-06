×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Kareena Kapoor Shares Karisma Kapoor's Reaction To Her Song Sona Kitna Sona Hai Featuring In Crew

Kareena Kapoor last featured in female-led heist film, Crew. The film features a revamped version of 90s hit, Sona Kitna Sona Hai, starring Karisma Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's latest release, Crew, has been met with mixed reactions thus far. While part of the audience is appreciating the film for its entertainment value, the other half are critiquing it for the lack of a strong story. Regardless, the film has an interesting real-life crossover with regards to Kareena and her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor reveals Karisma Kapoor's reaction to Crew's remix of Sona Kitna Sona Hai


For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor featured along side Govinda in 1997 hit Hero No. 1. An absolute highlight from the film was the keynote track, Sona Kitna Sona Hai. Interestingly, a remixed version of the song, carrying more specific context to the premise of the film, was featured in Crew. As a matter of fact, the song was introduced by Kareena's character of Jasmine Kohli.

Advertisement


Kareena recently partook in an AMA (ask me anything) on Instagram. One of the fans part of the exchange asked how Karisma reacted to the contemporary rendition of her song, being featured in the film. Kareena revealed how not only did Karisma love the revamped song, but has also ended up watching Crew, thrice over. Kareena's response read, "Lolo has loved it...she watched the film 3 times".

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor's trip-up during Murder Mubarak promotions


Karisma may have watched Crew thrice, but she has not watched every Kareena Kapoor starrer. Karisma recently appeared in direct-to-OTT release Murder Mubarak. The trailer launch event saw the actress being posed with a question about the possible parallels between the film and Kareena's 36 China Town (2006). Karismas immediate response to this was, "I’m not sure whether Kareena was there in this movie". 

Advertisement

When Karisma was corrected by the rest of the film's cast seated with her, Karisma admitted, "I may not have watched it. I haven’t watched this movie. So, I really can’t comment about that, but this movie is very different". Murder Mubarak can be streamed on Netflix while Crew is still running in theatres. 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

a minute ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

5 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

9 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

12 minutes ago
Mohammed Sporting wins I-League title, gets chance in ISL

Mohammedan win league

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli in Pink Promise Match at IPL 2024

Kohli on his 100

15 minutes ago
Police in Arkansas responded to an 'active incident' at a Conway shopping mall.

Arkansas Incident

17 minutes ago
1.26 Lakh People Joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh: BJP Senior Leader Narottam Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party

19 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

21 minutes ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto

INC's Manifesto Exposed

25 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

25 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescues Three Girl, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

27 minutes ago
Healthy Burger

Healthy Burger Recipes

28 minutes ago
Aparajita Sarangi

Tracking BJP's Aparajita

30 minutes ago
Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion

Free Blocked Nose

32 minutes ago
Staycations destinations

Staycation Destinations

33 minutes ago
Assi Ghat

Assi Ghat

34 minutes ago
Universal Studios

Universal Studios

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World9 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo