Kareena Kapoor's latest release, Crew, has been met with mixed reactions thus far. While part of the audience is appreciating the film for its entertainment value, the other half are critiquing it for the lack of a strong story. Regardless, the film has an interesting real-life crossover with regards to Kareena and her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor reveals Karisma Kapoor's reaction to Crew's remix of Sona Kitna Sona Hai



For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor featured along side Govinda in 1997 hit Hero No. 1. An absolute highlight from the film was the keynote track, Sona Kitna Sona Hai. Interestingly, a remixed version of the song, carrying more specific context to the premise of the film, was featured in Crew. As a matter of fact, the song was introduced by Kareena's character of Jasmine Kohli.

Kareena recently partook in an AMA (ask me anything) on Instagram. One of the fans part of the exchange asked how Karisma reacted to the contemporary rendition of her song, being featured in the film. Kareena revealed how not only did Karisma love the revamped song, but has also ended up watching Crew, thrice over. Kareena's response read, "Lolo has loved it...she watched the film 3 times".

Karisma Kapoor's trip-up during Murder Mubarak promotions



Karisma may have watched Crew thrice, but she has not watched every Kareena Kapoor starrer. Karisma recently appeared in direct-to-OTT release Murder Mubarak. The trailer launch event saw the actress being posed with a question about the possible parallels between the film and Kareena's 36 China Town (2006). Karismas immediate response to this was, "I’m not sure whether Kareena was there in this movie".

When Karisma was corrected by the rest of the film's cast seated with her, Karisma admitted, "I may not have watched it. I haven’t watched this movie. So, I really can’t comment about that, but this movie is very different". Murder Mubarak can be streamed on Netflix while Crew is still running in theatres.