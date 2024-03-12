×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Karisma Kapoor Credits Govinda Starrer Hero No. 1 For Transforming Her Career In 90s

Karisma Kapoor, who ruled the big screens in the 90s, was asked about her experience working back in the day.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor | Image:Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Murder Mubarak, is on a promotional spree. During one such promotional interview, the actress was asked about her experience working in the 90s. For the unversed, Kapoor ruled the box office back in the day with her movies such as Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai, to name a few.

We just went by energy and passion: Karisma Kapoor

Speaking to Film Companion, Karisma, who made her debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991, revealed that back in the day, there was no calculation while accepting a movie offer. They never worried about how to amp up their PR game and just went by energy and passion.

(A file photo of Karisma | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Karisma | Image: Instagram)

"We went by instinct and we just went by energy and passion. We actually worked like that. It was never calculated like ‘Oh, if I do this song, if I do this film, this will happen.’ There was nobody to tell us and advise us, no PR teams and stylists, there was nothing. We just were there on the set and made films happen,” Karisma said.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Karisma | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Karisma | Image: Instagram)

When Karisma Kapoor felt that things were falling into place

In the same segment, the actress was asked to share when she felt that "finally" things were happening for her, to this, she replied that the movie Hero No. 1 transformed things for her. "I think from that movie in that commercial space, things kind of changed. Then obviously, it went on to films like Raja Hindustani or Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Somewhere I feel from Hero No. 1, that’s just a personal," the actress added.

Advertisement
(A poster of Hero No. 1 | Image: IMDb)
(A poster of Hero No. 1 | Image: IMDb)

Karisma, who made her acting comeback with Mentalhood in 2020, is returning to the OTT world with Netflix's Murder Mubarak, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Kapoor, among others. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film will stream on March 15.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo