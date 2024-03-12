Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Murder Mubarak, is on a promotional spree. During one such promotional interview, the actress was asked about her experience working in the 90s. For the unversed, Kapoor ruled the box office back in the day with her movies such as Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai, to name a few.

We just went by energy and passion: Karisma Kapoor

Speaking to Film Companion, Karisma, who made her debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991, revealed that back in the day, there was no calculation while accepting a movie offer. They never worried about how to amp up their PR game and just went by energy and passion.

(A file photo of Karisma | Image: Instagram)

"We went by instinct and we just went by energy and passion. We actually worked like that. It was never calculated like ‘Oh, if I do this song, if I do this film, this will happen.’ There was nobody to tell us and advise us, no PR teams and stylists, there was nothing. We just were there on the set and made films happen,” Karisma said.

(A file photo of Karisma | Image: Instagram)

When Karisma Kapoor felt that things were falling into place

In the same segment, the actress was asked to share when she felt that "finally" things were happening for her, to this, she replied that the movie Hero No. 1 transformed things for her. "I think from that movie in that commercial space, things kind of changed. Then obviously, it went on to films like Raja Hindustani or Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Somewhere I feel from Hero No. 1, that’s just a personal," the actress added.

(A poster of Hero No. 1 | Image: IMDb)

Karisma, who made her acting comeback with Mentalhood in 2020, is returning to the OTT world with Netflix's Murder Mubarak, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Kapoor, among others. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film will stream on March 15.