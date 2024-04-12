Advertisement

A day after running into legal trouble in Karnataka, Ajay Devgn-led sports drama Maidaan have received clearance to release in the state. Acting on claims of writer Anil Kumar, the movie’s release was put on halt in Karnataka, after facing alleged plagiarism charges. However, upon investigation, the Karnataka High Court gave the film a clean chit in the matter. Know what the controversy was about

Maidaan marred with another controversy - this time plagiarism charges

Maidaan official poster | Image: IMDb

A Karnataka-based writer Anil Kumar took to his Linkedin account to share that in 2010 he wrote a story on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, India’s former football coach, and proposed for a film to be made on the same. He claimed that he had even gotten in touch with Sukhdas Suryavanshi, an ad director at the time, who called him to Mumbai in order to make him meet Aamir Khan.

What is Anil Kumar alleging?

Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan | Image: IMDb

As per the ad director’s instructions, Anil Kumar recalled landing in Mumbai to meet him with a script for the movie. However, he claimed that he could meet Aamir Khan due to “certain reasons”. Even though he could not meet the actor he handed over the script to Suryavanshi and registered it with the Screen Writers Association in Bombay. He titled his film - Paadanduka. Interestingly, Sukhdas Suryavanshi.

Anil Kumar says Maidaan is his Paadanduka

Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan | Image: IMDb

In the same LinkedIn post, the writer mentioned, “Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released. I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka.” He also claimed to have chats with Sukhdas Suryavanshi as proof to support his claim.

How did Maidaan's makers react to the stay?

On April 8, when the matter came to be known in the Mysore Session Court, the judge decided to put a stay on the release. Reacting to the same, Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP issued a statement on social media. The statement read, “Dear all, we have just been served the copy of the Order of the District Judge restraining the release of the film. At the outset, we would like to place on record that the said order passed by the District Judge is an ex-parte order, without giving us an opportunity of being heard.”

The statement further read, “We were not served any notice prior to the filing of the said suit or hearing of the matter. Additionally, the said order has been passed after the release of the film and therefore, any such order passed that retrains the release of the film is infructuous under law. However, we are filing an appeal against the order before the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka. We shall move the matter before the Hon'ble High Court for urgent reliefs in order to stay the operation of the said order.”

Despite the stay, media reports claimed that tickets for Maidaan were available in Bengaluru as well as Mysuru on aggregator sites. The makers moved to the High Court seeking in response to the order.

Maidaan gets cleared for release in Karnataka

A screengrab of the post by Bar and Bench | Image: X

On April 11, Bar and Bench took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the Karnataka Hugh Court has ruled in favour of the Maidaan makers. The film was given a clearance for release in the state. Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued notice on a writ petition by Boney Kapoor and stayed the order restraining the film's release. The High Court issued notice on the plea and listed the matter for hearing on April 24. Until then, it stayed the order of the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Mysore. As of now, the ban on the film has been released. The Maidaan movie makers and Anil Kumar are yet to react on the same.