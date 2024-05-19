Advertisement

Filmmaker Soham P Shah’s psychological thriller Kartam Bhugtam will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, just two days after its theatrical release on May 17. The screenings will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center and the Films Division Auditorium on Mahadev Road. Soham expressed his honour at the ministry's interest, calling it significant validation for the team's effort.

Filmmaker Soham P Shah’s psychological thriller film Kartam Bhugtam starring Shreyas Talpade, Aksha Pardasany, Madhoo, and Vijay Raaz, will be screened for officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Kartam Bhugtam still | Image: X

The film will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cultural Center and the Films Division Auditorium, Mahadev Road.

Sohum said: "We are incredibly honoured that officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have expressed their interest in seeing 'Kartam Bhugtam'.” “This is a significant validation for the entire team who poured their hearts into this film. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to share our work with such a distinguished audience.”

Kartam Bhugtam still | Image: X

What more do we know about Kartam Bhugtam?

The special recognition comes just two days after the Kartam Bhugtam's theatrical release on May 17. "This is a momentous occasion for us, as having 'Kartam Bhugtam' screened for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. Kartam Bhugtam, which means "what goes around comes around," is a story about karma and its consequences.

