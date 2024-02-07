Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Speaking of which, the actor dropped a post on Saturday offering a glimpse inside his practice session, but there is a catch. The actor hinted at a possible cameo of the veteran boxer Sena Agbeko.

Kartik Aaryan practices with World Boxing Champion Sena Agbeko

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a post in which he can be seen having a hearty laugh with boxer Sena Agbeko and his trainer. The actor is sporting ripped looks in a black T-shirt and neon-coloured shorts. Agbeko, on the other hand, can be seen in a black T-shirt paired with grey shorts. They can be seen having fun as they practice boxing together. His caption hints at Sena Agbeko's cameo in the sports drama.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Gonna fight this Happy Beast tomorrow @assassi_nation I hope he doesn’t remove his anger of The World Championship fight on me #ChanduChampion." Soon after he shared the post, the boxer replied, "Happy beast is a nice way to put it. I know you can hold your own!!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: KartikAaryan/Instagram)

More about Chandu Champion

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapsalis in supporting roles. Last year in September, the actor announced the action schedule wrap of the film. The actor, who was then shooting in Kashmir, shared a video of himself taking an ice bath. In the clip, Kartik was seen shirtless, taking a freezing ice bath for the first time in the river with a picturesque background.

The actor captioned the clip: "Wrapping up a power packed action schedule with a first time experience of an ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir #BucketList #RecoveryMode #ChanduChampion."

The upcoming sports drama is being produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated to release on June 14.

