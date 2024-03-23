Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 19:15 IST
Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha Producer Teases Its Sequel
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani featured in 2023 release Satyaprem Ki Katha. This marked their second collaboration after 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Satyapremi Ki Katha saw the blockbuster on screen pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunite. However, ditching slapstick comedy the pair's second collaboration featured them assume a much more serious gait taking a deep dive into the heartbreaking and poignant side of romance. Shareen Mantri Kedia, who bankrolled the project, recently opened up about a strong possibility for the film's sequel.
Shareen Mantri Kedia is optimistic about a sequel for Satyaprem Ki Katha
Satyaprem Ki Katha was reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹60 crore. As per a Sacnilk report, the film went on to earn ₹77.04 crore domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹118.5 crore. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kedia affirmed "there is scope for Satyaprem Ki Katha 2".
Advertisement
She added, "You know we have always believed in backing projects that have a thought behind it. But having said that, we are experimenting with all kinds of genres, which has an audience for. Whether it’s comedy, drama, action - all of it. Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha, Beyond the Clouds, and Lost, we have also made a Marathi biographical film, Anandi Gopal...So content is and will always be the king for us."
Advertisement
Shareen Mantri Kedia is backing Phoolan Devi biopic
Kedia also happens to be rather proud of her growing body of work, in most of which she tries to hero the female characters, ensuring they are backed by strong writing wrapped in a message or purpose. An interesting project in the pipeline for the producer, is the Phoolan Devi biopic.
Advertisement
She said, "As a woman producer it is important for me that all my projects don't only have meaty roles for male leads, but boast of author backed roles for my female leads as well. In fact, for our next, we have acquired the rights to Phoolan Devi’s autobiography."
Advertisement
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 19:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.