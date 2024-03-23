Advertisement

Satyapremi Ki Katha saw the blockbuster on screen pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunite. However, ditching slapstick comedy the pair's second collaboration featured them assume a much more serious gait taking a deep dive into the heartbreaking and poignant side of romance. Shareen Mantri Kedia, who bankrolled the project, recently opened up about a strong possibility for the film's sequel.

Shareen Mantri Kedia is optimistic about a sequel for Satyaprem Ki Katha



Satyaprem Ki Katha was reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹60 crore. As per a Sacnilk report, the film went on to earn ₹77.04 crore domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹118.5 crore. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kedia affirmed "there is scope for Satyaprem Ki Katha 2".

Advertisement



She added, "You know we have always believed in backing projects that have a thought behind it. But having said that, we are experimenting with all kinds of genres, which has an audience for. Whether it’s comedy, drama, action - all of it. Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha, Beyond the Clouds, and Lost, we have also made a Marathi biographical film, Anandi Gopal...So content is and will always be the king for us."

Advertisement

Shareen Mantri Kedia is backing Phoolan Devi biopic



Kedia also happens to be rather proud of her growing body of work, in most of which she tries to hero the female characters, ensuring they are backed by strong writing wrapped in a message or purpose. An interesting project in the pipeline for the producer, is the Phoolan Devi biopic.

Advertisement



She said, "As a woman producer it is important for me that all my projects don't only have meaty roles for male leads, but boast of author backed roles for my female leads as well. In fact, for our next, we have acquired the rights to Phoolan Devi’s autobiography."