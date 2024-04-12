×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His 'Lull' Period Before Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

While Kartik Aaryan got recognition for his portrayal of Anshul in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the actor tasted real success with the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, came into the limelight with his performance in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. While the actor got recognition for his portrayal of Anshul in the movie, Kartik tasted real success with the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He said that people weren't aware of his existence before that movie. 

Kartik Aaryan talks about his breakthrough in the industry

In a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her chat show, Kartik said that he experienced a 'lull' period before Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happened to him. The actor said, “There was a lull period where people didn’t know who I was. They didn’t know that I existed.”

 

Looking back on his early career days, Kartik disclosed that he frequently relied on autorickshaws to get to award events because, despite having starred in a few movies, he couldn't afford a car. He decided at this time of financial hardship to not accept anything less in life and to raise his standard of living.

These early encounters sparked his enthusiasm for cars and gave rise to his dreams of building a large garage. Kartik's goal has come true today as he bought a Range Rover SV for Rs 6 crore, adding to his impressive collection of luxury cars that now include a Lamborghini Urus Capsule, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper, and BMW 5 Series. 

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan? 

On the work front, Kartik recently wrapped filming for the Kabir Khan directorial sports drama, Chandu Champion. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. Next, he has started filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Kolkata. The actor essayed on the role of an occultist Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaliyaa 2, released in 2022. The actor will reprise his role in the third part of the film. He will be sharing the screen with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the movie. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

