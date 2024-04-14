×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Kartik Aaryan Reveals Challenges He Faced While Portraying Murlikant Petkar In Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan will be seen portraying the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar in his next movie, Chandu Champion.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karthik Aaryan Chandu Champion
Karthik Aaryan in Chandu Champion | Image:Instagram
Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, is on to his next project. The actor recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming sports drama, Chandu Champion, in which he will be seen portraying the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik recently got candid about his preparations for the film at the finale episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha Season 6.

Mujhe Boxing, swimming seekhni padi, says Kartik Aaryan

During a chat with the host Neha, Kartik opened up about Chandu Champion and his preparations for the said film. He said, "This is also a genre film when you do it for a genre. The meaning of the genre is that this is a sports film, a man's body transformation toh jab aap woh picture puri us zone mein aur uske around hai and a lot of skill set. It's not just transformation, there are even skill sets. Mujhe Boxing seekhni padi, swimming seekhni padi, dangal seekhna pada (I had to learn boxing, swimming and wrestling.)

 

Kartik added, “You have to have the right scripts, the right people who put you with the right trainers which is what Kabir Sir does. When he narrated this film he came along with a bunch of people who were experts and their skills. I think Kabir Sir has this knack of being real you know he makes it commercial but still he goes into great detailing and which I really admire about this. 100% fair to say that you will see me in an avatar you've never seen before.”

Kartik Aaryan trained with a dialect coach

As per a source close to the film, the actor has also focused on the Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of the language. The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsperson and his spirit of never giving up.

 

Kartik unveiled the first look at the movie last year in August. In the first look, the actor could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

