Kartik Aaryan has become one of the busiest actors in B-town as he is shooting for the films back-to-back. Last month, he announced the wrap of Chandu Champion and recently he started the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But it seems these were not enough as a report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the actor is in talks for a next project with National-award winning director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Kartik Aaryan to star in a gritty thriller?

A source told the portal that Kartik is planning to take his filmography a notch higher with Vishal Bhardwaj's next directorial, a gritty thriller. The actor is currently in talks with the director and both are jamming well on the subject. The source said, "Kartik is balancing his line-up. He did back-to-back commercial films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Shehzada and followed it up with an intense love story like Satyaprem Ki Katha. He is now looking to take things a notch higher by getting into conversations with National Award-Winning director, Vishal Bhardwaj. It’s a gritty thriller and the duo are jamming well on the subject."

Apart from acting, the actor will also serve as a producer with Vishal, marking his second movie as a producer after Shehzada. The director is aiming to release the film next year and to achieve it, the film might go on the floors in the second half of the year after the wrap of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The source further added that Vishal's last few releases have been on digital platforms. So he is planning to release it on big screens, which will be his first theatrical release after the COVID pandemic.

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion

Apart from shooting for BB3, the actor is gearing up for the promotion of Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 14.

