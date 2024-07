Published 14:22 IST, July 24th 2024

Kartik Aaryan To Make Comedy Comeback With Pati Patni Aur Woh 2? Here's What We Know

Pati Patni Aur Woh released in 2019 was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.