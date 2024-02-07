Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Kartik Aaryan Unveils New Look From Chandu Champion on Republic Day 2024, Dons Army Uniform

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. Kartik Aaryan's new look is in line with one he had shared earlier showing him on the battlefield.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chandu Champion
Chandu Champion | Image:Instagram
On the occasion of Republic Day 2024, Kartik Aaryan unveiled a new look from his upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion. In the photo, he donned the uniform of an army man. The actor has been hard at work for the Kabir Khan directorial for which he has visibly transformed himself. While the project is shaping up well ahead of its June release, Kartik shared a new update on his social media regarding the movie.

Kartik wishes fans on Republic Day with new look from upcoming film

Kartik shared a new look from Chandu Champion in which he sported military cut hairstyle and donned the army uniform. While details about the upcoming film have been kept under the wraps, the film will see the actor play an army man for the first time. 

According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

The team behind Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion went on floors with its mahurat shot in London last year in August in the presence of Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala along with Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan present at the location with, a special guest of honour Minister of Culture, Media and Sports of the UK, Stuart Andrew.

 

Earlier, his first look from the film was unveiled which showed him looking into the camera as he donned the blazer with "India" written on it. The picture also showed "military" written on the blazer signifying that Kartik's character serves in the Indian forces. The upcoming film is based on a true story of a sportsperson.

 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

