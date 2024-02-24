English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Kartik Aaryan Visits Bengaluru's Famous Rameshwaram Cafe, Nagarjuna Foods; Photos Go Viral

Kartik Aaryan has tantalised the taste buds, as he indulged in a delectable array of South Indian delicacies on a cheat day escapade in Bengaluru.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
A picture from Kartik Aaryan's Bengaluru album | Image:Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan has been busy partying and exploring eatery joints since he announced the film wrap of Chandu Champion. Speaking of which, after giving a dhamakedar performance at the women's Premier League 2024, the actor stepped out in Bengaluru with his team, and the first thing he did was visit the famous cafe.

Kartik Aaryan's day 1 in Bengaluru is all about filter coffee, dosa and more

Kartik Aaryan has tantalised the taste buds, as he indulged in a delectable array of South Indian delicacies on a cheat day escapade in Bengaluru. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video offering a glimpse of his culinary adventure and even expressed his desire to become a food blogger. He shared a series of pictures and videos, wherein he can be seen relishing South Indian dishes like masala dosa, filter coffee and other items.

In the video, he can be seen asking the shopkeeper for a filter coffee in the Kannada language. The actor was present at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe and Nagarjuna in Bengaluru. Wearing a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans, Kartik is seen excitedly posing with the food and taking pictures.

“After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun #rameshwaramcafe #Nagarjunafood #CheatDay,” read the caption.

When Kartik Aaryan tased sugar after a year

Earlier, the actor shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he mentioned how he finally got to taste sugar after a year as he wrapped up the shooting of Chandu Champion.

For Kabir Khan's directorial, Kartik underwent a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman. It is based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis in supporting roles.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

