Advertisement

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, was in his hometown Gwalior on Saturday to launch the film's trailer at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in the city. According to the makers, the film's description reads, "Chandu Champion is an unbelievable tale of a man who faced one adversary after another with an undying spirit. His unwavering zeal and never-give-up attitude led to create history."

A still from Chandu Champion | Image: YouTube screengrab

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Kartik called the shooting experience "arduous" and further shared that he was initially sceptical about signing the movie.

Advertisement

It was all worth it: Kartik on arduous journey of Chandu Champion shoot

Kartik got lean to essay the role of paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. To get into the skin of the character, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor gave up sugar for more than a year, maintained a strict diet and even cut down the water intake.

Advertisement

A still from Chandu Champion | Image: YouTube screengrab

Talking about his apprehension about signing the film, he shared, "I was initially sceptical even though I had said yes to the film because of the arduous journey that it would entail. I thought 'Kabir sir aur Sajid sir ke pyaar mein maine haan toh keh diya par ye sab kaise hoga?' (I have said yes to the film because of the love that I have for Kabir sir and Sajid sir but, how would it happen?). Today, when I look back at the journey, it was all worth it, and I would do it all over again without a shadow of a doubt."

Kartik calls Chandu Champion is 'toughest film"

At the trailer launch event in his home town, the actor further shared, "It's a surreal moment for me to launch the trailer of the film in the city I grew up in. This is where it all began, a young kid who thought of becoming an actor. I can't describe what it feels like to bring my most special and the toughest film to my people."

Chandu Champion, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to release on June 14.

Advertisement