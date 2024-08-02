Published 09:22 IST, August 3rd 2024
Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up Filming For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shares Fun BTS Video: Haveli Ka Darwaza...
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has completed shooting for his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' as seen in a video on Instagram, where director Anees Bazmee scolds the film's unit.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Bhool Bhulaiya 3 wrapped up | Image: IANS
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
