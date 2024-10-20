sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:19 IST, October 20th 2024

Karwa Chauth Celebrations Begin At Anil's Residence: Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Arrive For Sargi

Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and more arrived for Sargi at Anil Kapoor's residence.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs arrive for annual Karwa Chauth celebrations
Celebs arrive for annual Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
