Karwa Chauth Celebrations Begin At Anil's Residence: Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Arrive For Sargi
Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and more arrived for Sargi at Anil Kapoor's residence.
Celebs arrive for annual Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla
