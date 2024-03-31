Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar have collaborated on several movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The actor-director duo are all set to collaborate again in the action flick Super Soldier. However, in a new interview, the director confirmed that the film had been put on hold for the time being.

Ali Abbas Zaffar on Super Soldier being on hold

Ali Abbas Zaffar is currently awaiting the release of the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will hit the big screen on Eid 2024. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor also gave an update on Super Soldier in an interview with PTI. Zafar also gave an update about his action film Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif.

He said the movie is presently on hold and he has started production on another action film also starring Kaif, who has appeared in three of Zafar's films: Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. “There’s something for which I’m in talks with Katrina, it is not Super Soldier. It is a new film. Super Soldier is not happening for a while. If I work with her, it will be an action film,” he added.

In a previous interview, the director also shared a reason behind the delay in the action flick. He said, “The schedule got delayed because of Katrina’s earlier commitments on Tiger 3 and other stuff. Then she had the best thing in her life, she got married. Now, we have to find a way to do Super Soldier. We are very much in touch and in sync. That film is aligned with Netflix.”

Ali Abbas Zaffar on starring two actors in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Citing the example of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the filmmaker said the script demanded two action stars, which is why Kumar and Shroff are headlining his latest movie. “What is most important is that you should be honest that you are not making a project but you are making a film that stars will do justice to. The script needs to cast the actors. I work on the script first, then take it to the actors,” he said.

(With inouts from PTI)