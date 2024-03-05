×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

Katrina Kaif Claims She Is Trying To Portray Herself In A ‘New Way': Bored Of Myself

Katrina Kaif has opened up on signing movies that allow her to play diverse characters. She admitted getting bored of her particular image.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif | Image:Katrina Kaif/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Katrina Kaif boasts an illustrious career of more than two decades. Throughout that time, the actress has featured in several big films like Dhoom 4, and Tiger franchise among others. She was most recently featured in the mystery thriller movie Merry Christmas. In a new interview, the actress has opened up about consciously choosing different types of roles. 

Katrina Kaif says she is getting bored of herself 

In an interview with Mid-Day, Katrina Kaif claimed that she is trying to portray herself in new ways with the films she is choosing. She claimed, “I want to portray myself in a new way. The reason behind that is that I don’t want to repeat myself too much anymore because, in certain scenarios, I am feeling bored of myself.” She further reasoned that if she is getting bored with herself, she is sure her audience must be too. 

A file photo of Katrina Kaif | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram 

She argued, “If I am feeling bored of myself, I’m pretty sure the audience is going to be feeling bored. If I’m feeling repetitive, they’re going to feel it repetitive.” On what makes her say yes to a film, the New York actress stated that her mental state at the time played a big role in her decision. She reiterated, “That’s the instinct that I try to go by. It’s not out of trying to predict the future, its out of being genuine and honest to myself. In certain spaces, I’m questioning myself, ‘Am I feeling joy in this moment? Am I feeling alive here? Do I have something to give here?’ Something new to give to me as an experience and something new to give to the film in that space.” She further argued that she has evolved and is not the same 19-year-old who came to the industry. 

Katrina Kaif recalls being shamed on the sets of a South Indian film 

Recalling one instance on the set of her South Indian debut film Malliswari, Kaif shared an experience where someone publicly shamed her over the microphone. The actress told Mid-day, “I was doing a song and somebody on the set was saying this on the mike – ‘this girl just can’t dance!’ I remember very specifically, but not feeling pained or sensitive about it, just hearing that as information. So, I guess the thing is that they didn’t penetrate in a way that stopped me."

A file photo of Katrina Kaif | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram 

Facing numerous rejections and negative feedback early in her career, Kaif remained resilient. “I have so many so many memories of people telling me to my face that you will not make it, you cannot succeed, this will not work, I will never take you in a film, we will not be able to work with you," she said. However, she proved her critics wrong by eventually collaborating with those very individuals in successful film projects.

 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

