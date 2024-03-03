Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Katrina Kaif Recalls Her Family's First Meeting With Vicky Kaushal's Parents

In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif talked about her and Vicky Kaushal's families coming together for the first time at their wedding.

Katrina-Vicky's families
Katrina-Vicky's families | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be coming up on three years of their marriage, at the end of this year. The duo's romance maintained a dignified, quiet trajectory with their lavish and rather exclusive December 2021 wedding making all the right noises. In a recent interview, the actress talked about their entire families coming together for the first time at their wedding. 

Katrina Kaif on her family’s relationship with her in-laws

In a conversation with Mid Day, Katrina contemplated the dynamics that arise when two people’s families come together. Expressing the enormity of the work involved in bringing both families together, the actress stated, “The whole family which is in Punjab still who, of course, came to the wedding and who we all got to meet at the wedding, so first of all, it is two big families coming together. I come from a big family, right? I mean, I have six sisters, and there is this whole thing (Vicky's family), that was the most incredible thing to see at our wedding."

Superstar status has always been extended to Katrina Kaif. It would only be appropriate to ponder whether Vicky's friends experienced intimidation when interacting with the actress. The Merry Christmas star said, "No, they really didn’t because of the way they are. Vicky and them together have I guess cultivated that relationship or that equation over the years.

Katrina Kaif on her favourite thing about being Punjabi bahu 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2020 in a private ceremony in Udaipur after dating for significant years. Recently the actress hosted an Ask-me-anything session wherein she was asked what her favourite thing about being a ‘Punjabi bahu’ is. 

 

She replied, “Dher saara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makkiki roti with white makhan.” She also added a photo of a delicious delicacy.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:57 IST

