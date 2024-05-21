Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been busy holidaying in London for almost a month now. Several videos and photos posing with their fans have gone viral on the internet. Now, a new video has taken the internet by storm once again sparking pregnancy rumours. However, there is a section of the internet that slams the user for invading their privacy and asking to take down the video.

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant?

In a video shared by an X user, Katrina and Vicky can be seen walking down the pavement hand in hand. Katrina can be seen wearing a white kurta paired with black pants layered with a black bomber jacket. Vicky, on the other hand, can be seen in a blue shirt paired with black pants. In the caption, the user wrote, “The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post-bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday.”

The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes)

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section speculating that she was pregnant. A user wrote, “Omg I love kat she’s pregnant?” Another wrote, “Do you think she is pregnant?” Another fan wrote, “She is preg. tht s nt hw she walks.” Another fan inquired, “Did you see her upfront? Is she pregnant?”

Netizens slam user for invading Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy

While others were busy speculating about Katrina’s pregnancy, there were some who bashed the user for recording the actors during their holiday. They asked the users to delete the video. A user wrote, “That's literally invading their privacy STOP. delete this.” Another wrote, “Nobody bothers them in London! Just look at the crowds minding their own business! Maybe most of them don’t even know them! Maybe you could leave them alone and mind your own business!” Another wrote, “And you are doing something North Indians do in Goa.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Katrina Kaif’s birthday post for Vicky Kaushal also sparked pregnancy rumours

A few days ago, Katrina dropped a birthday post for her husband Vicky in which she dropped a series of photos. However, her caption grabbed everyone’s attention as it had 3 cakes and 3 hearts hinting at a third member of the family.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021.

