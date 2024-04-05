Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set for a worldwide release on April 10. The film features an ensemble cast comprising of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. One of the key female roles however, had initially been offered to Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan



As per a recent Bollywood Bubble report, upcoming release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had initially been offered to Katrina Kaif. The revelation was made by the film's director, Ali Abbas Zafar. Katrina however, despite being interested, was unable to come on board for the same, as she had no available dates to offer.

He said, "She couldn’t do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film". Separately, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's April 10 release will see the film go head to head at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, a biopic of Indian football coaching legend Syed Abdul Rahim.

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar share a long-spanning professional relationship



It is no surprise that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was first offered to Katrina Kaif. Katrina and director Zafar have shared a long-spanning professional relationship, having collaborated on multiple projects over the years. Commenting on the same, Zafar shared how he genuinely believes he and Katrina always come together to do good work.



He said, "Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, ‘Why aren’t you taking me in your film’? She said the same this time around too. Whenever I’ve worked with her, we’ve always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo. I feel there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me".