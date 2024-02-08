Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

Kedarnath, Kai Po Che Director Abhishek Kapoor Announces New Film Sharaabi

The announcement follows the completion of another project featuring Ajay Devgn, Aaman, and Rasha Thadani, set for release this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Kapoor Announces Sharaabi
Abhishek Kapoor Announces Sharaabi | Image:Abhishek Kapoor Announces Sharaabi I Image: IMDb
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, renowned for his works like Kai Po Che and Kedarnath is gearing up for his latest directorial venture titled Sharaabi. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the exciting update, sparking anticipation among cinephiles.

Sharaabi: Abhishek Kapoor announces new directorial venture

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to reveal the title of Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming directorial venture Sharaabi. The filmmaker, known for his distinct storytelling, is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with this project. While specific details about the film remain under wraps, the title alone hints at intriguing possibilities.

Project commencement and future announcements

The announcement of Sharaabi raises curiosity about the storyline, cast, and production details that Abhishek Kapoor has in store. As the project is set to begin soon, cinephiles eagerly await further revelations about the film's narrative and the ensemble cast that Kapoor might assemble. With a track record of delivering impactful narratives, the director's next move is anticipated with enthusiasm.

Amid preparations for Sharaabi, Abhishek Kapoor has already concluded filming another project. This film features Ajay Devgn, Aaman who is Ajay Devgn's nephew, and Rasha Thadani who is Raveena Tandon's daughter. The movie, scheduled for release this year, marks the acting debut of Aaman and Rasha, adding an extra layer of anticipation for audiences.

Abhishek Kapoor has already concluded filming another project which features Ajay Devgn, Aaman , and Rasha Thadani I Image: Instagram

Abhishek Kapoor's ability to bring forth compelling stories and evoke powerful performances has established him as a notable director in the industry. As Sharaabi takes shape, audiences eagerly anticipate the unveiling of more details surrounding the film, trusting Kapoor to deliver another cinematic gem.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

