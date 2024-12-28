Published 15:33 IST, December 28th 2024
Keerthy Dosa: Baby John Actress Miffed With Paparazzi's Remark On Her, Netizens Come Out In Support
Keerthy Suresh recently got into an altercation with the paparazzi when they mispronounced her name and called her 'dosa'. A video of the same has gone viral.
Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: The Baby John actress recently made her Bollywood debut with the Varun Dhawan starrer. She has been staying in Mumbai following the release of the film on December 25. In a viral video from an evening out, the actress can be seen schooling the paparazzi who mispronounce her name.
Keerthy Suresh's interaction with paparazzi goes viral
On December 28, Keerthy Suresh was spotted in Mumbai during an evening stroll. The newly married star posed for the paparazzi in a denim dress alongside a Christmas tree. During the photo session, the paps addressed her as ‘Kirti’ and ‘Dosa’ which did not sit well with her.
The actress corrected the photographers and pointed out that her name was Keerthy Suresh not ‘Kirti’. The media personnel further offended her by calling her dosa, since she is from the Southern part of India. To this, the actress shared, “Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai (It is not Keerthy dosa, it is Keerthy Suresh. And I like dosa.)."
Netizens rally behind Keerthy Suresh
While the actress maintained her composure during her interaction with the paparazzi, her fans did not. They took to the comment section to call out the media personnel for their stereotypical comments. Fans of the actor defended her by slamming the paparazzi for not having knowledge about the South of India. They even applauded her for keeping a calm composure during the interaction.
Recently, Keerthy’s staff had interrupted the paps for invading her privacy. In the viral clip, they can be heard saying, “Aise kyu le rahe ho? She is getting in. Aise ajeeb kaise le rahe ho aap? Car ke andar kyu le rahe ho? Mat lo na.” In response, the paparazzo replied, “aise kya baat krre ho pehli baar aaye ho kya.”
