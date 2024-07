Published 19:36 IST, July 25th 2024

Khel Khel Mein 1st Song Out: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Groove To The Wedding Anthem By Honey Singh

The song Hauli Hauli is sung by Garry Sandhu, MellowD, and Neha Kakkar. Khel Khel Mein is set to be released on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.