Pragya Jaiswal is gearing up for the release of her film Khel Khel Mein. Starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, the comedy-drama will hit the big screens on September 6. Ahead of the film’s release, Pragya recalls auditioning for Akshay starrer Gabbar Is Back but could not bag the role. She also talks about the upcoming movie.

Pragya Jaiswal calls Khel Khel Mein a ‘beautiful coincidence’

In an interview with PTI, Pragya Jaiswal recalled auditioning for Gabbar Is Back but getting rejected. The film was directed by the Telugu director Krish Jagarlamudi and even though she was rejected for the Akshay Kumar starrer, the director gave her the first break in his 2015 movie Kanche. In the conversation, Pragya expressed gratitude for the auditioning for Gabbar Is Back.

She told the publication, “It's a beautiful coincidence. I auditioned for a film which was to be with Akshay sir. But I ended up debuting in the South because of that.” Pragya expressed gratitude and said, “And after doing so many films in the south, I'm finally doing my first Hindi film with him. I'm just grateful for the opportunity and journey.”

Pragya Jaiswal talks about bagging Khel Khel Mein at the ‘right time’

In the same conversation, Pragya shared that she had bagged the role in Khel Khel Mein at the right time. She called her role in the film, ‘lovely’ and shared and highlighted the importance of being patient. She said, “For me, it is always about doing the right project. When this one came my way, I felt like it's a lovely role and I'd love to be a part of this film. Things happen when they are supposed to happen. You just have to be patient and work hard. It's an individual journey. I think this film happened at a time when I'm ready for it.”

Apart from Akshay and Pragya, the comedy-drama also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal. Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.