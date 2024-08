Published 19:47 IST, August 2nd 2024

Khel Khel Mein Director Opens Up On Clash With Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Stree 2

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk starrer Khel Khel Mein will hit the theatres on August 15.