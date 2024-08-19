Published 09:49 IST, August 19th 2024
Khel Khel Mein Saves Grace With 2nd Ranking Among Independence Days Releases, Mints ₹13.95 Crore
Khel Khel Mein Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s latest has witnessed a dull response at the box office. The film is a remake of 2016 Italian drama Perfect Strangers.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Scene from Khel Khel Mein | Image: Scene from Khel Khel Mein/X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:49 IST, August 19th 2024