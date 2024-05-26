Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Celebs React To Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Cannes Win

Advertisement

Payal Kapadia scripted history at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The 77th edition of the film festival concluded on May 25 with the biggest honours. Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix, the second-most prestigious award after the Palme d’Or. Several celebrities have now reacted to the victory and extended their congratulations to the team.

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari congratulate Payal Kapadia

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share the official post shared by the Festival Of Cannes and wrote the caption, “Congratulations”. Bhumi Pednekar re-shared MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's post on her Instagram Stories. She simply wrote, "Bravo (clapping hands emoji)."

Radhika Apte too extended the congratulations and wrote, “Huge congratulations to the beautiful and incredible people behind this film!! This is just perfect.” Aditi Rao Hydari penned a long note for the cast and crew of the film. She wrote, “At a very perplexing time in history where only the noise from my incredible county seems to get amplified, Here is an independent film by a first-time director that wins the Grand Prix honour at @festivaldecannes. Please take a moment and let us all stand and applaud this monumental achievement. This is the crowning glory of the fight for good Cinema in India.” Talking specifically about the filmmaker, the Heeramandi star wrote, “It may happen again, but not without the impact of #Payalkapadia’s spectacular achievement. So proud, so grateful.My love and congratulations to the entire team! India in all Her glory, and on Her own terms… What a moment!”



All We Imagine As Light wows Cannes audience

Kapadia’s feature directorial debut, which screened on Thursday night and received glowing reviews in the international press, is the first Indian film in 30 years and the first ever by an Indian female director to be screened in the main competition of the prestigious film gala. At the closing ceremony on May 25, as the winners in the main competition were announced, the Indian feature film, set in Mumbai and Ratnagiri, was bestowed with the second most prestigious prize at Cannes by the jury of the festival, headed by Greta Gerwig.