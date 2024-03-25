Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to their social media handle to share a glimpse of their second Holi celebration. The couple shared a joyful moment together on Holi and dropped a selfie on their Instagram handle. In the cheerful photo, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen beaming with joy.

Sidharth and Kiara's second Holi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to their social media handle to share their colourful selfie. Kiara Advani captioned her post, "Holi with my Homie💛❤️💜💙💚," while Sidharth wrote, "होली का यह त्योहार सबको मुबारक 🌈 #HappyHoli." Soon after they made the post, their fans took to the comments to shower them with love and well wishes. A fan commented, "Sid Kiara upload one photo together; GenZ be like: "I want what they have" 😂."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's first Holi

Kiara Advani shared some pictures from her haldi ceremony on social media and wished fans a happy Holi. In the dreamy photos from their pre-wedding ceremony, the two actors got playful and smeared each other with haldi. The candid photos quickly went viral on social media. "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours (sic)," Kiara captioned her post.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who co-starred in the movie Shershaah in 2021, reportedly met during the Lust Stories wrap-up party in 2018. Later, the couple was snapped together by paps out and about several times. Kiara made their relationship Instagram official by posting a sweet photo of herself with Sidharth on his birthday this January. The couple's big fat Indian wedding in February 2023 was attended by several celebrities including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani and her spouse Anand Piramal, Manish Malhotra, and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra among others.