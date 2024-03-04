English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Kiara Advani Gets Her Biggest Paycheck To Date For Don 3? Here’s What We Know

Kiara Advani recently came on board as the leading lady of Don 3 and is now rumoured to be getting the biggest paycheck of her career for this role.

Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani | Image:Kiara Advani/Instagram
The Don franchise is getting rebooted with Ranveer Singh becoming the face of one of Hindi cinema's most successful film series. Kiara Advani also came on board as the leading lady of the movie and is now rumoured to be getting the biggest paycheck of her career for this role. 

Kiara Advani charges a whopping amount for Don 3?

As per Bollywood Hungama, Kiara had charged top dollar for Don 3. The producers were delighted to give her the largest paycheck of her career. "Kiara Advani has charged Rs. 13 crores to come on board Don 3. It's the biggest that she charged to date and the actress is all charged up to prep for the big-scale action scenes of Don 3. The amount that Kiara has fetched for Don 3 is almost 50 percent higher than what she is getting for another action film, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and JR. NTR," the source told the publication. 

 

 

What did Kiara Advani say about joining Don 3?

Expressing her excitement about taking on an action role in the upcoming film Don 3, Advani revealed that it was her deliberate decision to explore a new genre. The actress said, "I think it's a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that's what's exciting, right?”

 

 

She expressed the thrill of stepping into diverse characters as an actor and the challenge of convincing audiences in each role. Kiara continued, “As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but  I've got time to do that. I'm very excited, I've never done an action movie so now's my time to get some action in!"

Published March 4th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

