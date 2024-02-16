Kiara Advani Has The Cutest Reaction To Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha Look

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action movie Yodha. Earlier today, the actor took to his social media handles and shared a glimpse of his next and announced that the teaser of Yodha will be released on February 19.

How did Sidharth’s wife react to Yodha’s new glimpse?

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to express her enthusiasm for her husband's next. Sharing the new poster of the movie on her Instagram stories, she captioned it with "My Favourite," along with a warrior emoticon. The poster showcased Sidharth in a fierce action avatar, holding an assault rifle and flaunting the intensity of the film.

Sidharth added to the excitement by dropping a thrilling reveal video on Instagram. Titled "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens!", the video showcased a team of skydivers descending from the skies to unveil the action-packed thriller amidst the clouds above Dubai's blue waters.

The official teaser of Yodha is set to be unveiled on February 19, building anticipation for its release on March 15, 2024. Originally slated to release on November 11, 2022, Yodha was later postponed to July 2023, then to September 15, December 15, and December 8 until this date. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

What did Sidharth say about his upcoming Yodha?

Sidharth Malhotra, speaking about his role in 'Yodha', expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray a character that pushes his artistic boundaries. He said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently made his debut in the digital space with Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.