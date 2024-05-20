Advertisement

Kiara Advani, who recently attended an event in Cannes as the representative of India, is gearing up for a busy 2024. The actress will be seen in multiple projects including Game Changer, War 2 and Don 3. But fans are most excited to see him on screen with her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

The couple previously worked together in the 2021 film Shershaah. In a recent interview, Kiara talked about the love they received after Shershaah and whether she intends to collaborate with Sidharth again.

Kiara Advani on collaborating with husband Sidharth Malhotra

In a conversation with Film Companion, Kiara was asked about her on-screen chemistry with Siddharth. The actress said, “I feel like Shershaah gave us a lot of love as a couple. So there's a certain excitement, and people want to see us together.”

However, Kiara added while they would love to work together, the script should be exciting for both of them. “I’ve never really thought of it like, ‘As a couple, how does this work?’ I think we're individual people first and actors first so that's how we would go about looking for something. But yeah, we would love to work together, but it has to excite us equally,” the actress concluded.

What's next for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani?

Kiara is gearing up for the release of her Telugu movie Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. It is a political action thriller helmed by S Shankar. If reports are to be believed then, the movie is set to hit the theatres later this year. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker has yet to reveal the details of her character, but it is being speculated that she'll be stepping into Priyanka Chopra's shoes as Roma. If all goes well, then the film will release in 2025.

Other than that, she is also rumoured to be part of War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, who will be seen at the loggerheads. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR. Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Next, he will reportedly be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial.

