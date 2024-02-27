Updated February 26th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
Kiara Advani To Tara Sutaria, Actors Who Are Often Mistaken As An Outsider But Aren't
From Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria, here's a list of actors who are often mistaken as an outsider but they actually aren't. Know their showbiz connection.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Kiara Advani | Image:kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Advertisement
From Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria, here's a list of actors who are often mistaken as an outsider but they actually aren't. Know their showbiz connection.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published February 26th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.