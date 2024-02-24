Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Never Had Fights While Being Married To Each Other - Here's Why

Advertisement

Kiran Rao, who is currently busy promoting her film Laapataa Ladies, has been also talking about her marriage with Aamir Khan at length in all the interviews. The couple who are now divorced still share a healthy bond and often make public appearances together. Aamir Khan has also attended many of the promotional events of Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao. Just recently Kiran Rao opened up about whether she and Aamir had marital fights.

Kiran Rao on having fights with Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao who tied the knot with Aamir Khan in 2005, divorced him in 2021. It was a mutual decision and the couple is very much with each other on various occasions of life. Speaking of having fights while being married to the actor, Kiran Rao told Puja Talwar, "Anyone who is married will tell you marriage has its challenges. And certainly, I have had my share of fights and we have dealt with things. But, Aamir and I have never really fought, it is very strange. We have our disagreements, but we never have big fights."

Kiran explains why she never fought with Aamir

Kiran further explained the reason behind it. She said, "It is also because I think we (herself and Aamir) respect each other a lot. We understand each other quite well, it is just a case of finding the right argument to convince the other person or to be convinced. Our relationship is like that, and we are both not like too proud to agree (with each other). And that is one of the advantages of having been in this marriage. We never saw any turbulence of the kind that a lot of people go through. We have had our share of ups and downs, but never anything that I could term even vaguely antagonistic."

The couple is parents to a son Azad. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is also the father of son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira. He had them with his first wife Reena Dutta.

