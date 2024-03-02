Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Kiran Rao Confesses To 'Shamelessly Using' Ex Aamir Khan's Star Power For Her Profit

Kiran Rao admitted that she makes use of her ex-husband Aamir Khan's star power to further her own business and that she makes use of him to promote her movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiran Rao, aamir khan
Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan | Image:X
Kiran Rao’s latest directorial Laapataa Ladies recently debuted in theatres and is doing fairly well at the box office and the filmmaker isn't afraid to acknowledge that having Aamir Khan’s name attached to the project has helped. Kiran freely admitted in her recent interview that she makes use of her ex-husband’s star power to further her own business and that she utilizes him to promote her movie.

Kiran Rao on using Aamir Khan's name 

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Kiran was asked about if Aamir's involvement has been a help in attracting people's attention. The director agreed enthusiastically and said, “Absolutely! I toh fully use him. I use his star power wherever I can. I’m like, you’re here; please stand there and give us three pictures. Because we have a small film and I need to do everything I can to tell people. Bhaiya, pehli March ko aaraha hain. Dekhiye Aamir Khan ne banaya hain. Inka film hain, aaiye. (Brother, the film is coming out on March 1. Aamir Khan made the film so watch it.) I use him (Aamir Khan), shamelessly.”

What did Kiran say about being linked with Aamir’s identity?

In an interview with SoSouth, Rao highlighted her independence and individual identity before her marriage to Aamir Khan. She revealed that while people’s perceptions of her could sometimes be bothersome, ultimately, it did not significantly affect her.

She said, “So honestly it doesn’t bother me. I do have to say at airports or any public place when people come to me and say, ‘You are…’ and they expect me to complete it and say, ‘I am Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s wife.’ I mean ex-wife. That bothers me because people kind of recognise me sometimes and they’re not sure but they know me through Aamir. That’s very annoying.”

Following their divorce announcement in 2021 after nearly 15 years of marriage, Kiran and Aamir continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao. Before Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta with whom he has two kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 23:40 IST

