Kiran Rao Reveals What Makes Her Talk About Divorce With Aamir Khan Frequently

Advertisement

Kiran Rao recently saw through the release of her directorial debut Laapataa Ladies. The film has been bankrolled by her ex-husband Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions. Speaking about her close association with the actor even after their separation, Rao once again revisited the episode of their divorce.

Advertisement

Kiran Rao says she is an open book



For the unversed, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot on December 28, 2005. They announced their separation after 15 years of marriage in 2021. In her recent interviews promoting Laapataa Ladies, Rao has often spoken about the same rather candidly. In an exclusive chat with OTT Play, she has revealed her perspective on comfortably being able to revisit that time in her life.

Advertisement



She said, "I don't know. I guess I've lived a long life. I'm much older now. I kind of... I feel it's, you know, I don't have very much I need to hide. I've never lived my life in a way that I felt apologetic for anything that I did. And I suppose that helps when you have a pretty clear conscience. You can kind of, you know, take any question. We all have our vulnerabilities. We all need to...I suppose we protect ourselves or wear masks from time to time. But at this point, I'm fairly an open book only because, you know, it's life..."

Advertisement

Kiran Rao reflects on her responsibility as a producer



Circling back to her film, the interview also saw Rao reflect on her responsibility as a co-producer for Laapataa Ladies. She opined how though the content of the film is of paramount importance, making sure that nobody loses money in the process is of equal importance if not more.

Advertisement



She said, "...as a producer, it's your job to ensure that nobody loses money and that the film is viable even if not a hit. It at least breaks even and everybody is covered and insured against a loss. So, I do think that's important and we have tried to do that. So, yeah, let's see." Laapataa Ladies is still running in theatres."