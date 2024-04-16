Advertisement

Kirron Kher celebrated her 70th birthday on Tuesday. The actor turned politician received wishes and love from her fans via social media along with heartwarming birthday posts from her loved ones especially her husband Anupam Kher and son Sikandar. They shared several rare pictures of the veteran actor to celebrate her special day.

However, the highlight of her birthday wish was a letter from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing the letter on her social media handle, Kher extended her gratitude toward him.

Kirron Kher receives birthday wish from Narendra Modi

Taking to her Instagram on June 14, 2022, the 70-year-old, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, shared the letter she received from PM Modi wishing her on her birthday. The letter contained PM Modi praying for 'peace and happiness' in Kher's life.

''Birthday is a special occasion to recollect the memories of the past. At the same time, it is also the day that inspires us to fulfil our duties towards our family, society and the nation with new enthusiasm. May you continue to strive for the welfare of people with renewed dedication in the years to come,'' the letter further read.

It concluded with, ''May you be blessed with a long life filled with good health. I once again extend my best wishes for your birthday.''

More on Kirron Kher

On the occasion of her birthday, Kirron Kher's husband veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming wish by sharing some of the rare pictures of them. He also took this opportunity to tease their 40-year-old son about his marriage or lack thereof. He wrote, ''Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person!''

He continued, ''May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon. Love & prayers always!'' On the other hand, Kirron Kher shared a glimpse into her birthday celebration with son Sikandar. The duo spent some quality time at lunch together.

''Out for lunch with my son @sikandarkher on my birthday. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and blessings. Love and warmth,'' the veteran actor-politician wrote on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@kirronkhermp