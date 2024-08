Published 11:02 IST, August 19th 2024

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Hrithik, Alia, Kareena, Kriti And Others Demand Justice For Victim

Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon have demanded justice in the rape and murder in Kolkata.