Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot on March 15 this year. The couple have been treating their fans with several photos from their pre and post-wedding festivities since then. On April 15, the actors in a joint Instagram post, shared their wedding video which is now going viral on social media.

Pulkit Samrat gives a speech for Kriti Kharbanda

In the wedding video, Kriti can be seen shedding tears as Pulkit dedicates a romantic speech to his bride at their mehendi ceremony. The Fukrey actor later breaks down in tears sitting at the mandap after tying the knot with his lady love. A few clips from the couple's mehendi, chooda, and haldi ceremonies are also included in the video.

The caption of the post read, “We found ourselves, when we found each other, and that’s the most beautiful kind of love. It’s been a month since the wedding, but our forever begun lifetimes ago.”

Pukit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda share the first photos from their wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared the first photos from their wedding on March 16. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared four photos, giving a glimpse of their fairytale wedding. Sharing the post, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Pulkit and Kriti tied the knot on March 15 at a luxurious venue in Manesar. They had a Punjabi-style wedding in the presence of their family and friends. The couple's wedding festivities unfolded over three days, beginning on March 13. The couple also had pre-wedding festivities -- Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet.