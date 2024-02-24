Advertisement

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple has been busy in the preparations for their wedding. Reportedly, they will tie the knot in March later this year.

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat back in bay

On February 23, couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda returned to Mumbai. In a viral video, the couple can be seen arriving in Mumbai. They recently travelled to the National Capital for wedding shopping.

The video of the couple arriving in Mumbai hand-in-hand at the airport is now doing rounds on social media. The couple shared a photo on social media on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2024. In the post, they even hinted at a March wedding. In the caption, Kriti wrote, “Let’s March together, hand in hand.”

More about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the couple will reportedly get married on March 13. A source told the portal, “Yes, Kriti and Pulkit wanted to get married this year and they have also locked a date. It is on March 13. The preps have already started.” However, the couple is yet to officially confirm the news.

More about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's dating history

The couple has been dating since 2017. They met on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti and while working together, they fell in love with each other. Later, during the promotion of the film, the actress confirmed that she was dating Pulkit. Last month, several photos of the couple with their family went viral in which they can be seen flaunting their engagement rings. The reports suggested it was from their roka and engagement ceremony.