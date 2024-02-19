Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Kriti-Pulkit To Get Hitched Soon? Couple Arrives In Delhi After Hinting March Wedding

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat announced their engagement in Ma

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat with fiance Kriti Kharbanda | Image:Pulkit Samrat/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who recently announced their engagement in January, were spotted in Delhi on Monday. The video of the couple is going viral with many speculating if they are in the capital city for their wedding preparations as just recently they had teased a March wedding. 

Kriti and Pulkit were in a relationship since 2017. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

14 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

23 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

30 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gulf markets dip amid rate cut uncertainty

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Dollar maintains stability following robust US data

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo