Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 01:32 IST

Kriti Sanon Acknowledges Her National Award Win Made Her 'Secure': It Gave Me The Confidence To...

Actress Kriti Sanon who recently won a National Award for her movie Mimi says that it has made her secure and confident to take risks in life.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Image:kritisanon/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently shared her National Award for her performance in the film Mimi with Alia Bhatt who received the Best Actor award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reflecting on her achievement, Kriti in a recent interview expressed how the recognition at the national level provided a profound sense of validation and security in her journey as an actor.

Kriti Sanon talks about her big feat

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti revealed her thoughts on the significance of the prestigious accolade. She said that projects like Mimi offer actors a unique opportunity to explore diverse roles beyond their established image. Kriti acknowledged that such opportunities are rare and, in her case, the National Award served as the ultimate validation of her efforts.

She said, “I think an opportunity like that doesn’t come very often. I’m still trying to find more, it’s tough. I think the national award is the highest order of validation I could ask for. And I think more than anything else, it made me to some extent secure in my head where I was like ‘Okay, I don’t need to prove myself now I can just have fun’.”

According to the Raabta actor, the award not only brought a sense of security but also instilled the confidence to take risks in her future endeavours.

Kriti expressed, “...Just go with my gut feeling in my heart and not like overthink every other aspect of my choices. All go with what I’m feeling internally. My first instinct that I feel as a person as an actor is that kind of confidence has come in. I don’t know if people have started behaving differently or thinking differently that I don’t know I feel I know I’m thinking differently and that’s about it.” 

Looking ahead, Kriti is gearing up for her upcoming project, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:22 IST

