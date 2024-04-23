Advertisement

Kriti Sanon is busy basking in the success of her recently released films - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. Not only did the films perform well at the domestic box office, but the actress also earned praise for her performances. Now, as the actress is awaiting the release of her next project, Kriti opened up about the roles she wants to play in the future.

Kriti Sanon desires to do action movies and play a grey character

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti revealed her dream roles and shared that she wants to show her action-packed avatar. She also desires to play a "grey or layered" character. The actress has performed several challenging roles in movies such as Mimi, Bhediya and Crew. When asked if there is any particular character that she is yet to explore or dying to play, to this, she replied, "Action, I am dying to do which I haven't done yet properly." The actress had attempted to play an action avatar in Tiger Shroff-led Ganapath. However, the actress wishes to show her high-octane action skills on the big screen.

(A still from Ganapath | Image: YouTube)

Opening up about playing layered roles, Kriti said, "I would also wanna play a very grey character. Like I think, I always feel something like Gone Girl which is like really grey really edgy not a good girl at all because I think that will be fun, it's a way from me as a person totally. Also, I think the grey shade is fun to play because there's so much layers to the character."

(A file photo of Kriti Sanon | Image: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon is to be next seen in a challenging film, Do Patti

In the same segment, the actress revealed that Do Patti is the "most challenging" film for her as in the film, her character has a "lot of layers". The actress shared that in the film, she has done something for the first time that she had not played in any of her films earlier. She added that it was "challenging not just physically and in body language but also emotionally". The film has got a lot of graphs, emotions, drama and a lot of layers.

(A still from Do Patti teaser | Image: YouTube)

Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer and also stars Kajol in the lead. The film will directly release on Netflix.