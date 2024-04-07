×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Kriti Sanon Felt 'Frustrated’ Over Star Kids' Getting More Opportunities Than Her

Kriti Sanon acknowledged a period of discontent she went through in her career in past and emphasized the relevance of nepotism in Bollywood.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recent releases, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. The actress shared her opinions about getting meatier roles in the business after years of struggle. She acknowledged a period of discontent she went through after not getting the roles she wanted in her career. Reflecting on her journey, Kriti emphasized the relevance of nepotism in Bollywood and how star kids were given better opportunities than her solely based on their connections in the industry. 

Kriti Sanon on nepotism in Bollywood and how it affected her

Expressing her frustrations in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti said, "I was getting frustrated because I was like, I know I can do it; I know I can kill it, but I don't have it in front of me. At that point, I was also seeing some new faces, some of them belonging to the film background, coming in having not done anything and getting opportunities that I was like, how....".

 

The actress credited Mimi for giving her a chance to show her acting chops. She said, “So I did have that phase where I was like, I need something more. Then Mimi happened. Somewhere, I believe that everything happens for a reason and at the right time. For me I think maybe Mimi happened when I was actually ready to take up that role and do justice to that character. Maybe it didn't happen before for the same reason."

Kriti Sanon shares excitement for people’s good response to Crew

Crew was one of the most anticipated films of the year, courtesy of its lead cast featuring Kriti, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The film was a success at the box office, which proves audiences come to the theatre to watch good content, gender no bar. 

 

Reacting to the positive response to her film, Kriti said, "It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre."

(with inputs from PTI)

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

