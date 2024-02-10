English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Kriti Sanon Says People Advised Her Against Playing A Mother In Mimi 'So Soon In Her Career'

Kriti Sanon recently revealed how everyone around her was skeptical about her decision to play a surrogate in the 2021 film Mimi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon in Mimi
Kriti Sanon in Mimi | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kriti Sanon was recently part of the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor. During the promotion run of the movie, the actress opened up about her previous roles including her National Award-winning titular role in Mimi. Talking about it, Kriti revealed how everyone around her was skeptical about her decision to play a surrogate in the film. 

Kriti Sanon on her decision to work in Mimi 

In a conversation with Film Companion, Kriti talked about the criticism she encountered when she signed up for Mimi, a 2021 streaming release that co-stars Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi. 

 

The actress said, “When Mimi happened, as a star there were so many people who did advise me that why are you becoming a mother at such a young age, or role like this, oh it is surrogacy must be so serious, don’t do arty films right now so soon in your career, you are putting on 15 kilos, it doesn’t look good like how are you going to do other things in life, you are a heroine, you need to look like a heroine, so it’s not like I didn’t hear all this.”

Kriti Sanon talks about her National Award win for Mimi

In a previous interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti revealed her thoughts on the significance of the prestigious National Award win. She said that projects like Mimi offer actors a unique opportunity to explore diverse roles beyond their established image. The actress acknowledged that such opportunities are rare and, in her case, the National Award served as the ultimate validation of her efforts.

 

According to the Raabta actor, the award not only brought a sense of security but also instilled the confidence to take risks in her future endeavours. She said, “I think an opportunity like that doesn’t come very often. I’m still trying to find more, it’s tough. I think the national award is the highest order of validation I could ask for. And I think more than anything else, it made me to some extent secure in my head where I was like ‘Okay, I don’t need to prove myself now I can just have fun’.”

 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

