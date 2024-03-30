×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Kriti Sanon Pens Note For Her Crew Co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu: I Never Felt Like A Junior

Soon after the release of her film Crew, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and penned a long note for her movie's co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew | Image:Instagram
As Kriti Sanon celebrates the release of her latest film Crew, alongside actors Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, she took to Instagram to share her sentiments and behind-the-scenes moments from the set. In a heartfelt post on Friday evening, the actor expressed her gratitude for the wholesome experience and playfully remarked on her rapport with her co-stars.

What was Kriti’s experience of working on Crew?

Sharing a series of photos featuring herself alongside Kareena and Tabu, Kriti began her Instagram caption by expressing her admiration for the two iconic performers and addressed the pleasure she experienced working alongside them. Despite her junior status on set, Kriti humorously noted that she never "behaved" like one, in contrast to Kareena and Tabu.

 

 

Detailing the bond and fun they had during the filming process, Kriti also talked about the chemistry they forged as a team. From Tabu's warm hugs to Kareena's daily lunch inquiries and the delectable homemade food provided by Rhea Kapoor, Kriti fondly recollected the memorable moments shared with her co-stars. 

She also acknowledged the positive energy and support from director Rajesh Krishnan, producer Ekta Kapoor, and the rest of the crew.

What more do we know about Crew?

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew unfolds against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, with Kriti, Kareena, and Tabu portraying air hostesses whose lives take a dramatic turn upon discovering a man concealing gold plates.

An excerpt of Republic’s review of the film read, “Crew gets jarringly real, a little too soon. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with films that jolt you into reality, when it comes to Crew, the audiences were simply not set up for it.”

Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff, earned a notable place in the industry for her performance in Mimi that won her a National Award for Best Actress. She will be next seen in Do Patti where she stars alongside Kajol.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

